Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Unveils Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies & Release Date

The curtain has lifted on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and the franchise’s future is looking bigger, bolder, and stranger than ever

Launching November 14th across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (with day-one Game Pass access), Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 promises a sweeping campaign, overhauled multiplayer, and the largest Zombies experience to date.

Set in 2035, the campaign follows the fallout from Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6. For the first time, it’s fully playable solo or in four-player co-op, complete with global progression.

The story introduces new characters like Emma Kagan, CEO of tech behemoth The Guild, alongside returning faces David Mason and Raul Menendez. The campaign culminates in Endgame, a replayable open-world experience set in the city of Avalon that redefines what a Call of Duty campaign can be.

Multiplayer launches with 16 6v6 maps, two large-scale 20v20 battlegrounds, 30 weapons, and a new Overclock system that evolves loadouts mid-battle. Omnimovement returns with wall jumps, wingsuits, and grappling hooks, while the headline new mode Skirmish delivers chaotic multi-objective 20v20 action.

Meanwhile, Zombies is back in round-based form with the largest Black Ops map yet, new vehicle mechanics, and the return of Survival maps for the first time since Black Ops 2. Players will clash with alternate versions of Richtofen, Takeo, Nikolai, and Dempsey in a continuation of the Dark Aether saga.

An open beta runs October 2–8, with early access for pre-orders and select Game Pass members.