The Black Parade Marches On, Unbothered by Demon Claims

When a TikTok user saw a reptilian, fans saw a glorious return to their chaotic roots.

A TikTok conspiracy theorist has hilariously, and unsuccessfully, attempted to cancel My Chemical Romance, accusing frontman Gerard Way of morphing into a “reptilian demon” mid-performance on their current reunion tour.

The user, who later admitted he didn’t know the band’s music, analysedconcert footage, claiming their “heavy metal” sound is “heavily influenced by demons.”

The emo community’s response was not outrage but pure, unadulterated joy.

The phrase “MCR being accused of being demons. We are so fucking back” became a triumphant battle cry across social media, signalling that the band’s iconic, subversive spirit is alive and well.

Facing a tidal wave of mockery from the dedicated “MCRmy” fanbase, the theorist quickly backtracked, posting a frantic apology video where he called his original clip “satire” and pleaded, “I’m scared of y’all, don’t beat me up.”

For fans, the bizarre controversy wasn’t a scandal; it was a welcome return to form.