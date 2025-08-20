Xelon Launches ASCENT Music: A New Label for Female and Gender-Nonconforming Artists

ASCENT Music Debuts With ROMÆO and a Mission to Amplify Underrepresented Voices

Global music distributor Xelon has announced the launch of ASCENT Music, a forward-thinking new imprint dedicated to championing female and gender-nonconforming artists.

Built on the belief that music thrives when every voice is heard, ASCENT is setting out to create a more inclusive and equitable industry by centering authenticity, community, and artist-first development.

“We created ASCENT to break down the barriers so many talented artists continue to face,” says co-founder Elias Davies. “It’s not just about releases — it’s about building a more inclusive future for music.”

ASCENT provides artists with tailored support, including label management, release strategy, playlist pitching, and Australian community radio outreach. The label’s first signing is rising art-pop talent ROMÆO, whose new single Something New is out now, with an EP dropping September 10th.

The project builds on the momentum of this year’s ASCEND Competition, which drew international attention and crowned Te KuraHuia as its first winner.

Following the success of her debut single Big Mana, ASCENT Music has grown from a grassroots initiative into a fully-fledged label — initially operating on a flexible, track-by-track basis, with ambitions for long-term signings and global reach.

With ASCENT, Xelon is creating space for voices too often overlooked, offering a platform where new sounds and perspectives can rise.