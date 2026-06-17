Sydney Jazz/R&B Artist Ruby Jackson releases EP ‘This Love Thing’ this Friday

Here’s what we can expect for her new body of work.

Following the release of her latest single, ‘Usual Type’, Ruby Jackson’s This Love Thing is arriving this Friday, and will be showcasing the new tracks with a launch in Sydney at The Lansdowne the next day, the 20th, and a launch in Melbourne at The Evelyn Hotel on the 27th of June.

A flurry of fierce and feisty stream of consciousness thoughts, ‘Usual Type’ continues to solidify her sound. Her velvety vocals float over lush strings, guitars and harmonies.

The track takes us on a journey of hesitation, quiet contemplation, acceptance of love and then anger and resentment of being proven right, snapping back with, ‘Now I’m seeing red on all of the walls I tore down for you just to make me feel small.”

Jackson has a way of creating an image in your mind’s eye with her masterful lyricism and accompanying instrumentation. She builds the track, lets it fall away, then comes back in full vengeance.

If her latest single is anything to go by, the new EP will be an exhibition of her effortless vocals, signature modern jazz-fusion style and masterful production–often working alongside Finbar Stuart, who produced ARIA-winning track ‘Lil Obsession’ with BOY SODA.

Ruby Jackson has positioned herself as a standout amongst Sydney’s R&B/Jazz scene, performing outstanding live performances at many festivals, including BIGSOUND and SXSW Sydney, and many sold-out headline shows at Milton Theatre, The Lansdowne and more.

If you’re a fan of Olivia Dean, Erykah Badu or even Billie Holiday, Jackson is the artist in our backyard who we should back to be the next big thing in Australian music.

An artist on the trajectory of success, I cannot wait to listen to her new EP and see all that flourishes for Ruby Jackson in the future.

She is definitely one to add to your playlist.

Pre-save ‘This Love Thing’ Here

Sat 20 June – The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney NSW – Tickets

Sat 27 June – The Evelyn Hotel, Melbourne VIC – Tickets