Ye celebrates his birthday by pouring milk all over his wife

Got Milk?

The world’s most beloved and hated Gemini, Kanye West, celebrates his 49th birthday by gifting his fans with a raunchy new music video.

The new track, titled ‘GEMINI SEASON’, is part of the upcoming deluxe version of BULLY, which is set to release on June 19.

The video itself is directed by Bianca Censori, the second time Kanye’s wife has directed a music video for him.

The track features cheery flutes and uplifting horns as Ye discusses his desire to get “kinky”.

The track dives into his usual lustful tendencies as he describes his ideal preferences for lovemaking, more specifically, the act of cranking up the air conditioning to allow a certain area of his lover to harden.

It’s an odd sonic juxtaposition that could only come from the mind of Kanye West. Fans seem to agree, with one fan commenting “that beat is too hopeful for this video and lyrics man”.

The video takes the raunch levels into code red as Censori milks a cow while wearing an all-white revealing corset.

After viewers are met with 40 seconds of screen time dedicated to Censori’s butt, Ye proceeds to walk into frame, pouring milk into his wife’s mouth and cleavage.

Bianca Censori’s new provocative video wasn’t the only way she celebrated her hubby’s birthday.

Through instagram stories, Censori shared a photo of herself on all fours in even more revealing clothing, followed by a photo of Kanye with the caption “I love you more than life”.

She went on to call Kanye her “ride or die” in a long since deleted story featuring the couple making out through a shower panel, proving that their raunchy relationship isn’t just a marketing ploy for the new deluxe album.

This new music video was the last thing anyone in Australia expected to see to start out their work week this morning, nonetheless, it looks like Ye is having a great, freaky 49th birthday.