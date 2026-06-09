Here are the five Aussies awarded Companion of the Order of Australia in the 2026 King’s Birthday Honours

The 2026 King’s Birthday Honours List has named five new Companions of the Order of Australia. Here’s who made the list.

The King’s Birthday Honours List is one of Australia‘s most significant annual recognitions, celebrating people whose contributions have shaped everything from science and medicine to politics, culture and community life.

This year, 949 Australians have been honoured, including leading mathematicians, medical researchers, advocates, philanthropists and public servants.

Among the biggest names recognised are former Australian Democrats leader Natasha Stott Despoja for her work advancing gender equality and preventing domestic violence, world-renowned mathematician Terence Tao, and leading virologist Professor William Rawlinson, whose research has helped shape public health responses in Australia and abroad.

At the very top of the honours system sits the Companion of the Order of Australia (AC), the nation’s highest civilian award.

Only five Australians received the distinction in the 2026 King’s Birthday Honours List, recognising what the Governor-General describes as “eminent achievement and merit of the highest degree” in service to Australia and humanity.

Here are five recipients awarded Companion of the Order of Australia (AC), the nation’s highest civilian honour.

Former Australian Democrats leader and long-time advocate for gender equality Natasha Stott Despoja has been recognised for her work tackling domestic, family and sexual violence, as well as her contributions to global policy reform and the establishment of organisations including Our Watch.

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Mathematical genius Professor Terence Tao, the Adelaide-born prodigy now based at UCLA, was honoured for his extraordinary contributions to mathematics as a researcher, educator and author. Widely regarded as one of the world’s greatest living mathematicians, Tao becomes one of the most notable scientific figures ever recognised with the award.

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Former Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman was also elevated to Companion status for his service to Tasmania, public policy, economic development and the legal profession. Since leaving politics, Hodgman has also served as Australia’s High Commissioner to Singapore.

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Medical scientist and virologist Professor William Rawlinson received the honour for decades of work in medical research, clinical education and public health. His contributions have played a major role in Australia’s understanding of infectious diseases and virology.

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Rounding out the AC appointments is philanthropist Elisabeth Calvert-Jones, recognised for her long-standing support of the arts, medical research and youth initiatives. Her philanthropic work has benefited organisations including the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and the Australian Ballet.

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The King’s Birthday Honours remain one of Australia’s highest forms of public recognition, celebrating achievements that have made a lasting impact on communities, industries and national life.

The complete 2026 King’s Birthday Honours List, including military, meritorious and community service awards, is available through the Governor-General’s Office.