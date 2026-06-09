Madonna’s ‘Confessions II’ film features crotch lasers and a possible tour tease

Madonna’s freaky bedtime story finally arrives.

Madonna has dropped ‘Confessions II – The Film’, a star-studded 14-minute visual feast for her upcoming album out July 3.

The video, released globally on YouTube after its Tribeca premiere, features an absurdly packed cast: Sabrina Carpenter, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate Moss, Julia Garner, Shygirl, Gwendoline Christie, Richard E. Grant, Chelsea footballers Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro, and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.

Set to six album tracks including ‘I Feel So Free’ and ‘Good For The Soul’, the film opens with Madonna fleeing female robots, then cuts to her dancing with lasers shooting from between her legs before a bathroom dance party erupts with all her famous guests.

The album reunites Madonna with ‘Confessions’ producer Stuart Price. “To rave is an art,” she said. “We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies.”

The release follows her surprise Times Square set where she debuted ‘Love Sensation’. Her message remains clear: put your phone down and connect.