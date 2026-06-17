Miss Kaninna announces debut mixtape BLACKPRINT and Australian headline tour

If the new single ‘HANDOUT’ is any indication, we’re not ready for what’s coming.

The 6-time ARIA nominee Miss Kaninna has an announcement, and you’re going to want to sit down for this.

Her debut mixtape BLACKPRINT is set for release on Friday, August 21. The long-awaited body of work will continue Kaninna’s legacy of R&B, rock and soul-influenced hip-hop and rap, rooted in the joy, anger, frustration and liberation of a First Nations woman’s experience.

The Yorta Yorta, Dja Dja Wurrung, Kalkadoon and Yirendali woman proudly advocates for justice and recognition of not only Indigenous people, but all marginalised communities, and it is a foundation of the art she produces.

(Case in point, when I saw her earlier this year, she walked into the song ‘F–k Donald Trump’ and stuck the middle finger up to the sky. Icon behaviour.)

She will be showcasing the new music on a number of headline tour dates across the country in August. She also has several upcoming performances to prepare for the release, including a headline set at the Enmore Theatre for King Street Crawl.

In announcing the mixtape, she said: “We know we’re the key to the start of civilisation, we’re literally the blueprint, and we don’t care if white people agree or not, we aren’t gonna wait for you.”

With activism a crucial thread in Miss Kaninna’s lineage and art, she spearheaded the creation of Sovereign Day Out, a festival designed to uplift First Nations people following a neo-Nazi white supremacist attack on sacred land. She also recently appeared on SBS NITV’s The Point to discuss the rise of racism in so-called Australia.

This news also comes alongside a new single released yesterday, ‘HANDOUT’, featuring Kamahl Yami, which will appear on the mixtape.

And if that track is anything to go by, Miss Kaninna is gearing up to release her strongest, most compelling and unapologetic music yet.

Pre-save / pre-order BLACKPRINT here.

Pre-sale for the tour begins on June 22, with general sale commencing on June 23.