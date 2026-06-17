Mojave 3 is getting a full catalogue reissue

All five of Mojave 3’s records are getting put back in circulation by 4AD.

Remastered at Abbey Road Studios, the post-slowdive indie rock group will see their entire discography re-released by 4AD on July 24.

Mojave 3 was Slowdive’s Neil Halstead and Rachel Goswell, plus drummer Ian McCutcheon, that formed after the initial disbanding of Slowdive, back in 1995.

Now, three decades after the folk rock band signed their record deal, Ask Me Tomorrow (1995), Out of Tune (1998), Excuses For Travellers (2000), Spoon and Rafter (2003), and Puzzles Like You (2006), are being given new life.

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The band went on hiatus after the Puzzles Like You release, before performing together in 2011, and inevitably breaking up with the reformation of Slowdive.

This will be the first time these iconic albums have been available in a physical form since their original release.

All of the records will come with their original artwork, apart from their first, Ask Me Tomorrow, which features brand new artwork from Colin Gray.

You can pre-order the releases here.