Blak Day Out locks in Dan Sultan, Beddy Rays and more for 2026 return

A stacked First Nations lineup lands at The Princess Theatre this July

Blak Day Out is back for 2026, returning to Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on Friday July 24 with one of its strongest lineups to date.

Curated by Blak Social founder Alethea Beetson, the fifth edition of the event continues to centre First Nations voices across genres, bringing together a mix of established names and fast-rising artists for a one-night showcase.

Leading the bill is Dan Sultan, joined by Brisbane favourites Beddy Rays, alongside Becca Hatch, Jem Cassar-Daley and Rox Lavi.

After a sold-out 2025 event featuring Christine Anu, Thelma Plum and Miss Kaninna, Blak Day Out has built a reputation for pairing major acts with emerging voices. This year’s lineup leans into that same balance, with artists spanning indie, R&B, pop and hip-hop.

“This event is about joy, music and community, bringing people together to experience the incredible talent of Indigenous artists across genres,” Beetson said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Sultan (@dansultanmusic)

Set to run as part of Brisbane’s Open Season program, the all-ages event continues to position itself as both a live music highlight and a broader celebration of culture and community.

Blak Day Out 2026 takes place Friday July 24 at The Princess Theatre in Woolloongabba, with tickets on sale now from $29.