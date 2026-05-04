Justin Bieber scores a 1,800% increase in streams following Coachella

1,800% and climbing.

The ghost of Coachella 2026 is a roaring pop king named Justin Bieber.

After the singer’s electrifying headlining sets, including a second weekend cameo-palooza with Billie Eilish and SZA, his discography was baptised in a tidal wave of nostalgia.

According to new data, Bieber’s Spotify streams exploded by a staggering 1,800% following the festival.

For the week ending April 23rd, he racked up 431 million global streams, a dizzying leap from his pre-Coachella average of just 22.8 million.

The resurrection touched everything from the brash synth of ‘Beauty and a Beat’ to the tender petals of ‘DAISIES’ and the ancient echoes of ‘Baby.’

While the mania has since cooled to a still-impressive 295 million streams the following week, the spike proves his catalogue is timeless.

Coming off 2025’s SWAG double-album, the message is clear: release new music now, Justin, or risk leaving billions of streams on the table.