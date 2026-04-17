New Music Friday featuring Jem Cassar- Daley, DOBBY and Josh Pyke

The weekend’s within arm’s reach and we’ve made it, friends.

Here’s whats spinning.

The Jungle Giants – A Moment Like That



Polished, dancefloor-ready, but not empty. ‘A Moment Like That’ leans into a big, euphoric hook without losing its emotional centre. There’s a personal thread running through – release, reset, all that.

The Jungle Giants know how to land a chorus, and this one sticks for more than just the drop.

Hooligan Hefs – Sixth Sense



‘Sixth Sense’ sets things up cleanly for Hefs’ next move. The production is tight and cinematic without getting overblown, giving his delivery space to move between reflection and confidence.

It’s focused, doesn’t overreach, and does exactly what an opener should—sets tone without giving everything away.