New Music Friday featuring Jem Cassar- Daley, DOBBY and Josh Pyke

Another week, another chance to dive headfirst into the depths of New Music Friday.
The weekend’s within arm’s reach and we’ve made it, friends.
Before we clock off and shut our laptops, we’ve rounded up standout new releases from here and across the ditch.
Here’s whats spinning.
The Jungle Giants – A Moment Like That
Polished, dancefloor-ready, but not empty. ‘A Moment Like That’ leans into a big, euphoric hook without losing its emotional centre. There’s a personal thread running through – release, reset, all that.
The Jungle Giants know how to land a chorus, and this one sticks for more than just the drop.
Hooligan Hefs – Sixth Sense
‘Sixth Sense’ sets things up cleanly for Hefs’ next move. The production is tight and cinematic without getting overblown, giving his delivery space to move between reflection and confidence.
It’s focused, doesn’t overreach, and does exactly what an opener should—sets tone without giving everything away.
DOBBY – Sabotage! ft. Josh Pyke
DOBBY takes on self-sabotage head-on here, and it lands because it doesn’t sugar-coat it. The production drives forward with intent, while Josh Pyke adds a more reflective counterweight. It’s honest without getting stuck in it—accountability, but still moving forward. Feels like a step into something more self-assured.
Josh Pyke – Under The Escarpment
Pyke keeps things understated on ‘Under The Escarpment’, leaning into storytelling over spectacle. It’s a quiet character sketch, shaped by place and small, telling details. The arrangement stays out of the way, letting the narrative do its thing. Classic Pyke—grounded, observational, and quietly effective.
Jem Cassar-Daley – Speak Now
‘Speak Now’ sits in that uncomfortable middle ground—love, doubt, timing—all left a little unresolved. Jem Cassar-Daley handles it with restraint, letting the writing breathe instead of over-explaining it. Soft delivery, sharp themes. It trusts the listener to sit with the tension.
Becca Hatch – Garden (Bang Goes the Drum)
Becca Hatch keeps things smooth but grounded on ‘Garden’. The central idea—letting someone into your inner world—gives it weight, even as the production leans polished and R&B-tinged. There’s tension under the surface around trust and vulnerability, which keeps it from feeling too clean.
The Pretty Littles – Terracotta
‘Terracotta’ lands as warm, lived-in rock, pulling from memory without getting stuck there. It’s nostalgic, sure, but used lightly—more texture than focus. The songwriting feels natural, capturing small moments without forcing them. Nothing flashy, just solid, confident songwriting.
YAGKI – Chasing
‘Chasing’ builds its strength on tension—pulling back, then opening up without losing control. The production mirrors that push-pull, matching themes of spiralling and self-doubt. It’s intense but measured, with a vocal that carries both urgency and vulnerability. Feels deliberate, not overcooked.
MAXON – Talking With Strangers
MAXON’s debut album Talking With Strangers is out now, with ‘Little Blue’ landing as one of its most tender moments. Written for her younger brother, it’s warm, reflective and quietly powerful – a record that leans into honesty, growth and saying the things that don’t always come easy.
1Use_C0de – Virtual Dream / Bodyguard of Love
These tracks lean into mood over immediacy—alt-rock textures with a more digital, introspective edge. At times they drift, but there’s a clear intent behind it. Both tracks circle ideas of identity and vulnerability in a way that feels considered. Early days, but the direction’s there.
A Man Called Son – All of Your Will
Big alt-rock energy, but grounded enough to avoid feeling generic. ‘All of Your Will’ leans into resilience and push-forward themes, carried by a strong, direct delivery. It’s familiar territory, but done with conviction. Knows exactly what it is, and sticks to it.
Cindre – End Of Days
‘End Of Days’ balances darker themes with a steady sense of movement. There’s a light 80s influence in the mix, but it doesn’t lean too hard on it. The contrast between introspective lyrics and more driving instrumentation keeps it engaging. A solid introduction with a clear focus on mood.
Keen for more new music – check out Happy’s Mixtape.