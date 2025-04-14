The Last of Us Season 2 Soundtrack: Every song featured in HBO’s post-apocalyptic epic (updated weekly)

A solid soundtrack can make or break a TV show. Get it right, and those scenes stick with you long after the credits roll

The Last of Us has always understood the assignment. From the first notes of Season 1, the music has been doing a lot of heavy lifting – setting the mood, adding emotional weight, and letting you know when shit’s about to hit the fan.

Now, after two long years of waiting (and plenty of Reddit theories), The Last of Us is finally back. Season 2 kicked off on Sunday, April 13 with the first episode, Future Days, now streaming on Max (and airing at 2 a.m. BST on Sky Atlantic and Now for UK viewers). It drops us back into Jackson with Joel and Ellie, where things seem chill – but obviously, that doesn’t last.

We’re thrown straight into the emotional fallout of Season 1’s ending, while also meeting some new faces – including a big one from the game, Abby, played by Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever.

But while all that drama’s playing out on screen, the soundtrack’s quietly stealing the show.

Here’s every song featured in Season 2, Episode 1 – and yep, we’ll be updating this every week as more episodes (and more gems) roll in:

Episode 1: Future Days

Future Days – Pearl Jam

A beautiful gut-punch right out of the gate. Joel’s solemn cover of this Lightning Bolt-era Pearl Jam ballad, which held massive emotional weight in The Last of Us Part II game, now lands in live-action form. It’s more than a song — it’s a promise, a memory, and a warning.

Love Buzz – Nirvana

Grunge gets a moment of glory with this fuzzed-out, psych-tinged Nirvana cover (originally by Dutch band Shocking Blue). It adds an edge of disorientation to the episode — a taste of chaos to come.

Little Sadie – Crooked Still

This Appalachian murder ballad in the hands of Crooked Still becomes ethereal and ominous — the perfect sonic palette for a world that still romanticises the old while slowly decaying in the new.

Ecstasy – Crooked Still

Another Crooked Still track, this time slower and more haunting, used to deepen the melancholy undercurrents of the episode. Cello-led and spine-tingling.

Longing – Gustavo Santaolalla

A returning MVP from the video game’s original composer. This piece is all about tension and heartbreak, draped in his signature sparse guitar textures and atmospheric drift.

The episode sets a high bar – emotionally, narratively, and sonically. With weekly drops expected to continue through the season, we’ll be keeping this space updated with every song featured in The Last of Us Season 2 as it airs.

So whether you’re adding to your apocalypse playlist or just trying to find that one tune from the final five minutes that wrecked you emotionally – we’ve got you.

Check back next week for more.