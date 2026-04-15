Marathon Review

There’s something quietly chaotic about Marathon on PlayStation 5 .

One minute you’re vibing through a neon-soaked sci-fi wasteland, the next you’re scrambling for ammo while another squad closes in.

It’s messy, tense, and occasionally overwhelming, but when it clicks, it really clicks. This is Bungie leaning hard into the deep end of extraction shooters, and it’s not exactly holding your hand.

At its core, Marathon absolutely nails the fundamentals. The shooting feels crisp in that unmistakable Bungie way, tight aiming, satisfying recoil, and punchy sound design that makes every weapon feel like it matters.

Whether you’re running a basic assault rifle or scrambling with a last-ditch pistol, combat has a rhythm that’s easy to fall into and hard to walk away from.

The loop is simple on paper, drop in, loot up, get out, but the tension ramps up fast once other players enter the equation.

What really sets Marathon apart, though, is its look. The world leans into bold colours and strange, almost surreal design choices that give it a distinct identity.

From alien swamps to stark, futuristic structures, every map feels like it’s hiding something worth chasing.

There’s a cool, slightly offbeat energy running through it all, like you’ve stepped into a sci-fi fever dream that doesn’t fully explain itself, and that’s kind of the point.

That said, it’s not all smooth sailing. Marathon can be tough to parse, especially early on. Systems aren’t always clearly explained, and figuring out what gear does or where to go can feel like trial by fire.

The AI enemies don’t help much either, they’re functional, but mostly serve as resource drains rather than meaningful threats.

Too often, you’ll burn through ammo fighting bots, only to get picked off by another squad lurking nearby.

Still, there’s something compelling here. Marathon thrives on risk, on those moments where you’re one bad decision away from losing everything.

It’s not the most welcoming shooter on the market, but for players who enjoy high-stakes runs and learning things the hard way, it’s got its hooks in deep.