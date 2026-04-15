Court ruling finds Live Nation and Ticketmaster an illegal monopoly

If you’ve ever rage-closed a Ticketmaster tab after fees stacked up out of nowhere, this one’s for you.

A federal jury in Manhattan has officially ruled that Live Nation and Ticketmaster operate as an illegal monopoly – basically confirming what gig-goers have been saying for years.

The case was pushed by a coalition of over 30 U.S. states, and the jury found the company’s grip on the industry is exactly as big as it feels: controlling around 86% of concerts and 73% of ticketing.

According to the ruling, that dominance wasn’t passive either. Live Nation was found to have used its control over venues and promotion to steer artists and venues into using Ticketmaster – effectively boxing out competitors.

The jury found Ticketmaster overcharged by about $1.72 per ticket on average. Doesn’t sound like much, until you scale it across millions of tickets and realise how quickly that stacks up.

So what happens now?

Not much straight away. This ruling is just step one – the court still needs to decide the consequences, which could range from stricter rules around fees and contracts to a full breakup of Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

There’s also the near-certainty of appeals, meaning any real change could take years to land.

For the first time since the 2010 merger, the entire Live Nation–Ticketmaster machine has been legally labelled what most people already suspected.

And if this eventually opens the door for real competition – more ticketing platforms, fewer locked-in venues – that’s where things could start to move.

For now though, don’t expect ticket prices to drop overnight.