Jamie Dornan takes up the sword in ‘The Hunt for Gollum’

Precious…

Jamie Dornan has been confirmed as Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, replacing Viggo Mortensen.

The Irish star was announced at CinemaCon alongside a legendary ensemble. Kate Winslet joins as Marigol, while Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen will reprise their iconic roles as Frodo and Gandalf.

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Director Andy Serkis will also return as the tormented Gollum.

The prequel, set between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, follows Aragorn and Gandalf hunting Gollum to uncover the secrets of Bilbo’s ring.

Produced by Peter Jackson, the film is slated for release on December 17, 2027.

With a script described by Jackson as “looking amazing,” the project promises to bridge the beloved trilogies.

As another film, Shadows of the Past, also enters development, Middle-earth’s cinematic return is shaping up to be an epic, star-studded journey.