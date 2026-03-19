Elijah Wood is DJing a LOTR-themed Rave

But will Sam carry him again?

Elijah Wood is trading in the One Ring for a pair of turntables.

The beloved actor, famed for his portrayal of Frodo Baggins, is set to host a “full-blown Lord of the Rings rave experience” in Denver this May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom (@cervantesmasterpiece)

Elijah Wood, one half of the DJ duo Wooden Wisdom, will spin a genre-defying set at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom on May 31, weaving together rare vinyl gems and disco classics for a fantasy-themed night like no other.

The event encourages fans to fully embrace the spirit of Middle-earth, with a call to “dust off your cloaks, and sharpen your elvish ears.”

Despite persistent online jokes, Wood has made it clear he performs under the Wooden Wisdom alias, not “DJ Frodo.”

The one-off event has already cast its spell, with tickets completely sold out.