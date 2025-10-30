Elijah Wood gatecrashes LOTR-Themed Wedding

Frodo himself arrives to bless a couple’s Hobbiton wedding in a perfect, surprise twist.

In a moment of real-life movie magic, Elijah Wood, the iconic actor who brought Frodo Baggins to life, made a surprise appearance at a Lord of the Rings-themed wedding in New Zealand.

The couple, Sharik and Jessica Burgess-Stride, were finalising their paperwork at the Hobbiton film set when Wood unexpectedly walked down the aisle.

Sharik, a lifelong fan, did a double-take, initially disbelieving that the star of his favourite stories was gracing his wedding.

Reports suggest the couple’s photographer, upon spotting Wood watching the ceremony, invited him to join.

The actor, ever the gentleman, was hesitant to intrude but was warmly welcomed.

His spontaneous cameo, blurring the lines between fantasy and reality, transformed an already thematic day into an unforgettable chapter, leaving the couple with a story worthy of the Shire itself.