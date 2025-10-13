Mark Ronson wants to DJ at Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Can I request ‘Shake It Off’?

The race to soundtrack Taylor Swift’s walk down the aisle is heating up, and superstar producer Mark Ronson is officially throwing his hat into the ring.

In a playful radio chat with BBC’s Scott Mills, Ronson revealed he is strategically “keeping the year open,” hoping for a call from Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

He joins a growing list of hopefuls, including the band Foreigner, who have also volunteered their services.

With a chuckle, Ronson acknowledged the competition, musing, “You don’t know who is going to get the call.”

He even joked about a potential “Foreigner-Mark Ronson group deal” to sweeten the offer.

This comes as Swift herself hinted that a wedding performance by her close friend Ed Sheeran would be inevitable.

As the music world vies for the ultimate gig, it seems the only confirmed guest is rampant speculation, with everyone wondering who will provide the first dance soundtrack for pop’s princess.