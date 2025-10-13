‘The Inbetweeners’ Revival confirmed as Creators strike new Deal

The original cast is expected to return as a new partnership “paves the way” for the hit comedy’s revival.

Get ready to shout “Bus Wanker!” once more, the iconic British comedy The Inbetweeners is officially gearing up for a major return.

In a move that will thrill fans, production companies Banijay UK and Fudge Park have struck a new agreement, explicitly paving the way for the show’s comeback.

Original creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley are at the helm, generating immense excitement with a statement that teased, “It’s incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh, friends).”

While the exact format remains under wraps, the involvement of the original cast is strongly suggested.

The series, which followed the painfully awkward adolescence of Will, Simon, Neil, and Jay, became a cultural phenomenon across three seasons and two record-breaking films.

This new deal promises to reunite the beloved quartet, suggesting that their cringe-filled adventures are far from over.