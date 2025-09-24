Alien: Earth Season 2 creator Noah Hawley talks cliffhangers, cast, and what’s next

Alien: Earth wrapped its first season with an insane cliffhanger, leaving fans desperate to know: will there be a Season 2?

While Disney hasn’t officially greenlit another season of Alien:Earth, creator Noah Hawley is optimistic about continuing the story.

Hawley is no stranger to creating hit TV shows – he’s the Emmy-winning mind behind Fargo and the visually inventive Marvel series Legion.

Known for blending dark humour, complex characters, and genre-bending storytelling, Hawley has also directed films like Lucy in the Sky and authored six novels, proving a remarkable range across mediums.

Speaking to Polygon, Hawley said, “I’m pretty confident, given the show’s success, that we’ll get to make more. The risk is the reward.”

Actress Sydney Chandler, who plays Wendy, added her hopes for a second season, jokingly noting, “As Noah said, not enough people died in Season 1. So if we go to Season 2, it’s happening, which is terrifying. As an actor, you’re like: please don’t let it be me.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hawley outlined the balance between artistic and commercial goals. “I think we’ve launched incredibly well. My hope is certainly in the next couple of months to get some kind of sign from them as to whether I should get another job or get back to work,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Variety reports that Hawley hasn’t started work on Season 2 yet. “It’s conversational at this point,” he said, adding that the team is ready to move quickly once Disney gives the go-ahead. “The moment they fire the starting gun, I’m out of the block.”

For now, fans will have to wait, but all signs point to Hawley being ready to dive back into the world of Alien: Earth as soon as the studio says yes.