George R.R. Martin Confirms he is “Still Working” on Long-Delayed ‘Winds of Winter’

The author addresses fan frustration and online criticism during a candid panel at New York Comic Con.

Amidst growing fan impatience, George R.R. Martin has once again addressed the long-awaited sixth novel in his A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter.

Speaking at New York Comic Con, the author acknowledged the intense controversy surrounding the book’s 13-year delay but reaffirmed his commitment to the world of Westeros.

“I know there’s all this controversy about how late it is,” Martin stated, citing his longstanding difficulty with deadlines.

He also pushed back against online criticism he receives for working on non-Winds of Winter projects, explaining that many of these are older ideas finally seeing the light of day.

When pressed on his passion for the project, Martin assured fans, “Yes, I do love Winds of Winter. I’m still interested in it, I’m still working on it.”

His comments serve as a fresh, though unscheduled, update for readers still hoping to one day hold the fabled book in their hands.