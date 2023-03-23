Australian Senator claps back at criticism of Tame Impala shirt by wearing Mallrat merch

Rugby star-turned-independent senator David Pocock quipped back at criticism over his music merch by choosing to sport even more t-shirts of Australian musicians.

Australian Senator David Pocock has doubled down on his music merch wardrobe, in response to criticism over the Tame Impala shirt he wore during an impromptu interview in Parliament House.

Earlier this week, Pocock fielded questions in the halls of the Canberra office while sporting Impala’s ‘Luca’ black tee — a choice of attire which later drew the ire of Sky News presenter Caleb Bond.

“He couldn’t even put on a collared shirt,” Bond said of the senator during a broadcast on Tuesday. “Go to the shop and buy a bloody shirt and a tie and a suit, you’re a politician.” Taking to Twitter to respond to the criticism, Pocock explained that he’d attended the interview after a tennis match, before sarcastically quipping that it’s “great to see the big issues being reported.”

Taking the criticism in his stride, Pocock defended his merch collection during a second Parliament House interview yesterday (March 24), this time opting for a grey t-shirt brandished with the name of fellow Australian musician Mallrat.

The senator appeared gleeful as he approached press, commenting that the furore over his attire “was fun.” Bond’s partner Rosie Waterland later joined the fray, writing on Instagram that the presenter thinks t-shirts are “not dignified.”

What do you think? Play on? 😂 I’d come straight from an early morning game of tennis to celebrate 100 years of Tennis ACT and agreed to do a door stop (not a prearranged interview) in the hallway on the way out of the Press Gallery after a morning radio interview. Great to… pic.twitter.com/GNzXkg1i4c — David Pocock (@DavidPocock) March 22, 2023

It marks the latest instance of music making its way into Australian politics, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last month gifting his New Zealand counterpart his “favourite Aussie records” by Alex The Astronaut, Thelma Plum and Gang of Youths. Evidently a super-fan of the latter band, Albanese was last year caught skulling a beer at Youths’ Sydney concert in Enmore Theatre.

Pocock has long been a supporter of the Australian music scene. In 2011, the rugby player-turned-independent senator listed his picks for the best music of that year, citing the likes of Boy & Bear, 360 and Gotye, among others.