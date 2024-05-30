Jen Cloher Releases New Single, Annabelle, Ahead of National Tour

Jen Cloher’s ‘Annabelle’ paints a harrowing portrait of the protagonist who is undone by her need to win at all costs

Jen Cloher has released a surprise new single, titled ‘Annabelle’, ahead of their national Australian tour.

Cloher will be playing several dates across June and July, beginning with Sydney’s VIVID on the 6th.

Once again pairing up with producer Tom Healy (Marlon Williams/ Tiny Ruins) ‘Annabelle’ begins as a slow-burn before building to a deranged, fuzzed out wall of sound.

‘Annabelle’ questions white feminism’s centring in modern discourse – a movement that has viewed gender equality as the accumulation of individual power rather than the liberation of all people from oppressive systems.

The accompanying clip is Cloher’s directorial debut and a stunning example of their incisive wit.

I Am The River, The River Is Me is the acclaimed songwriter and performer’s fifth album which made Double J, Rolling Stone, The Guardian and NME’s top ten albums of 2023.

They were also nominated for an ARIA, AIR and Double J Award, shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize and won the Music Victoria Award for Best Artist.

Australian Tour dates:

Thursday, 6th June

VIVID, Sydney

Friday, 7th June

The Servo, Wollongong

Saturday, 8th June

Civic Hall, Mullumbimby

Friday, 14th June

Palais Hepburn, Hepburn Springs

Thursday, 20th June

Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne *NEW SHOW ADDED

Friday, 21st June

Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne *SOLD OUT

Saturday, 22nd June

Jive Bar, Adelaide

Saturday, 20th July

Town Hall, Meeniyan

For tickets and more info: jencloher.com/shows

I Am The River, The River Is Me Track List:

Mana Takatāpui Harakeke My Witch Being Human I Am The River, The River Is Me Protest Song The Wild Aroha Mai, Aroha Atu He Toka-Tu-Moana I Am Coming Home

Jen Cloher – I Am The River, The River Is Me is out now via Milk! Records / Remote Control