Jen Cloher Releases New Single, Annabelle, Ahead of National Tour

Jen Cloher’s ‘Annabelle’ paints a harrowing portrait of the protagonist who is undone by her need to win at all costs
Jen Cloher has released a surprise new single, titled ‘Annabelle’, ahead of their national Australian tour.
Cloher will be playing several dates across June and July, beginning with Sydney’s VIVID on the 6th.
Once again pairing up with producer Tom Healy (Marlon Williams/ Tiny Ruins) ‘Annabelle’ begins as a slow-burn before building to a deranged, fuzzed out wall of sound.
‘Annabelle’ questions white feminism’s centring in modern discourse – a movement that has viewed gender equality as the accumulation of individual power rather than the liberation of all people from oppressive systems.
The accompanying clip is Cloher’s directorial debut and a stunning example of their incisive wit.
I Am The River, The River Is Me is the acclaimed songwriter and performer’s fifth album which made Double J, Rolling Stone, The Guardian and NME’s top ten albums of 2023.
They were also nominated for an ARIA, AIR and Double J Award, shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize and won the Music Victoria Award for Best Artist.
Australian Tour dates:
Thursday, 6th June
VIVID, Sydney
Friday, 7th June
The Servo, Wollongong
Saturday, 8th June
Civic Hall, Mullumbimby
Friday, 14th June
Palais Hepburn, Hepburn Springs
Thursday, 20th June
Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne *NEW SHOW ADDED
Friday, 21st June
Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne *SOLD OUT
Saturday, 22nd June
Jive Bar, Adelaide
Saturday, 20th July
Town Hall, Meeniyan
For tickets and more info: jencloher.com/shows
I Am The River, The River Is Me Track List:
- Mana Takatāpui
- Harakeke
- My Witch
- Being Human
- I Am The River, The River Is Me
- Protest Song
- The Wild
- Aroha Mai, Aroha Atu
- He Toka-Tu-Moana
- I Am Coming Home
Jen Cloher – I Am The River, The River Is Me is out now via Milk! Records / Remote Control