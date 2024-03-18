Vivid Sydney Ignites at Carriageworks with a Stellar Lineup

Yasiin Bey, Electric Fields, and Emma Donovan are set to take over Carriageworks in the VIVID month of June

Carriageworks is transforming into a cultural hub this June as part of Vivid Sydney.

Get ready for an electrifying lineup celebrating music, artistic expression, and foodie delights.

Hip-Hop Icon Yasiin Bey (Mos Def): Witness the genius of this pioneer firsthand! Yasiin Bey performs for two introspective nights (Wednesday 12th & Thursday 13th June), delving into his legendary back catalogue and artistic influences.

Electric Fields: (Saturday 1st June): Fresh from Eurovision, this dynamic duo brings their electrifying blend of ancient melodies and modern electronic beats. Prepare to dance the night away to their unique music sung in Pitjantjatjara, Yankunytjatjara, and English.

Soulful Songstress Emma Donovan: (Saturday 15th June): Don’t miss Emma Donovan’s captivating performance. Her latest album continues to resonate, and her Vivid Sydney set promises a magical fusion of reggae, gospel, soul, and country.

Yves Tumor: (Monday 10th June) Experience the Australian debut of Yves Tumor, known for their dynamic performances in contemporary music. Don’t miss out on the chance to witness their boundary-pushing set firsthand.

SYNTHONY: (Friday 7th June): Experience a breathtaking fusion of electronic dance anthems and live orchestration with SYNTHONY. This show promises to leave you breathless.

A Culinary Celebration

Foodies can embark on a delicious journey with The Warakirri Dining Experience (Friday 31st May & Saturday 1st June). Curated by renowned Ngemba Weilwan chef Sharon Winsor, this five-course indigenous dining experience blends modern techniques with traditional flavors, celebrating the richness of First Nations culture.

Immerse Yourself in Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks

This June, Carriageworks is the epicenter of cultural immersion during Vivid Sydney. With an exceptional lineup of music, food, and artistic experiences, don’t miss your chance to be part of something truly special.

Full Program Here.