After blowing us away with a steady string of stunning releases—‘Hello,’ ‘Mother,’ and ‘Oh Boy!’—leading up to their debut album ‘Doctor Doctor,’ Aussie rockers Girl and Girl’s Kai James and Aunty Liss, swung by Happy for a chat.

These Melbourne rockers are introspective, funny, and as sweet as they are cool. With Aunty Liss in tow, it’s clear why they’ve become one of the biggest things in Aussie music over the past year.

Garage-rock four-piece Girl and Girl have released their anticipated debut record Call A Doctor via Virgin Music Australia (AU/NZ) and Sub Pop (rest of world).

To celebrate, the band will set out on a headline tour with dates in the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne throughout August 2024.

Call A Doctor lays a lifetime’s worth of woes (mental health and planned obsolescence) across a canvas of indie rock that feels both timeless and current.

The album’s eleven songs, spanning sweeping guitar epics, wry acoustic shuffles, spiky punk manoeuvres, and raw indie-pop, are plucked from James’ personal history.

He reworked older recordings with new lyrics reflecting past struggles and new anxieties. The album, theatrical in nature, is James’ way of addressing mental health dramatically and honestly, tricking himself into confronting deep thoughts and feelings.

Girl and Girl are gearing up for a busy remainder of 2024. July will see them in Europe for festivals before returning to Australia for headlining dates and then back to the UK and Europe for more shows, including Hamburg’s Reeperbahn Festival.

Check out our full interview, and stay connected with Girl and Girl via Instagram.

GIRL AND GIRL AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Friday 2 August 2024 – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast

Saturday 3 August 2024 – The Outpost, Brisbane

Friday 9 August 2024 – Great Club, Sydney

Saturday 10 August 2024 – Howler, Melbourne

GIRL AND GIRL EU/UK TOUR DATES

Friday 5 July 2024 – Eurockéennes Festival, Belfort, FR

Saturday 6 July 2024 – Midi Fest, Hyeres, FR

Tuesday 9 July 2024 – O2 Academy Bournemouth, Dorset, UK

Wednesday 10 July 2024 – O2 Academy 2, Oxford, UK

Thursday 11 July 2024 – Foundry, Sheffield,

UK Friday 12 July 2024 – Arts Club, Liverpool, UK

Friday 30 August 2024 – Brighton Psych Fest, UK

Saturday 31 August 2024 – Manchester Psych Fest, UK

Sunday 1 September 2024 – End of the Road, Dorset, UK

Tuesday 3 September 2024 – George Tavern, London, UK

Wednesday 4 September 2024 – Louisiana, Bristol, UK

Friday 6 September 2024 – Misty Fields Festival, Asten, NL

Monday 9 September 2024 – Point Ephemere, Paris, FR

Friday 13 September 2024 – Haldern Pop Bar, Haldern, DE

Saturday 14 September 2024 – Strom, Munich, DE

Sunday 15 September 2024 – Lark, Berlin, DE

Monday 16 September 2024 – MTC, Cologne, DE

Wednesday 18 September 2024 – Loppen, Copenhagen, DK

Wednesday 18 – Saturday 21 September 2024 – Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg – DE

