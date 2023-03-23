Winn Rose jumps head first into love on new single ‘deep dive’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Winn Rose has shared her first single in five years, a captivating piano ballad titled deep dive.

Winn Rose has released deep dive, marking the Melbourne singer’s sophomore single. The piano ballad opens with rich twinkling keys as Rose sings in raw vocals of sleep deprivation and changing perspectives of a partner. “Now your name is carved on my heart by knife,” Rose sings, with the kind of bare and honest delivery reminiscent of a Meg Mac track.

While the production of deep dive is undeniably captivating — complete with dramatic percussion and a climactic electric guitar break towards the latter end — it’s Rose’s lyricism that remains the single’s standout element. The musician paints vivid images of broken hearts and “fingers div[ing] in my hair,” all in an effort to ruminate on the anxiety of romance.

On the bridge of deep dive, Rose speeds up her tempo with the assist of gritty guitar strums, singing in a quick cadence of overthinking relationships and the fears of a newfound love. The track returns to melodic piano keys towards its end, before Rose harmonises with enchanting vocal ad libs. deep dive was produced by Blake MacDonald and mixed by Niall Dunsmore, with Nicholas Di Lorenzo handling the mastering.

At just 22 years old, Rose marks her reacquaintance with fans on deep dive, which serves as her sophomore single following her debut release Breathe back in 2018 — amassing over 150,000 in the time since then. Rose will celebrate the release of deep dive with a single launch party at The Workers Club in Fitzroy, where she’ll be joined on stage by fellow artists James Pav and Drew Byrne.

deep dive is expected to form part of Rose’s forthcoming project, the tracklist for which will be revealed soon. Speaking of the project in a press statement, Rose said “listeners will be able to dance along with and cry to the extensive tracklist,” and described her sound as “integrating real-life experiences with catchy lyrics and immersive melodies.”

Listen to Winn Rose’s new single deep dive below.