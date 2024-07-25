SWYDE embrace fun on carefree electronic single ‘Takin’ My Time’

SWYDE have embraced a spirit of experimentalism and freewheeling fun on their debut single ‘Takin’ My Time’.

An infectious blend of electronica and eurodance, the utterly infectious track brims with Y2K nostalgia and an acceptance of pinkcore aesthetics.

‘Takin’ My Time’ opens with kaleidoscopic synths and blissfully chopped vocals, immediately establishing its summertime feel.

Leaning into its housey sound, the production bounces energetically without feeling like a cacophony, with a lush bass drop that dissipates into the dreampop soundscape.

Lyrically sparse (the repeated title is destined for earworm status), the track instead opts for pure vibes, which it delivers in spades with glitchy vocal riffs and a rhythm that’s somehow laidback and danceable in equal measure.

‘Takin’ My Time’ at once recalls the summery electronica of Sigma and the carefree energy of 90s legends like Crystal Waters.

The latter’s biggest track, ‘Gypsy Woman’, feels like something of a blueprint for SWYDE, with ‘Takin’ My Time’ adopting similar Balearic beats and delivering an equally infectious EDM hit.

What’s so great about SWYDE is their focus not on technical precision or “serious” producer skills, but rather on the palpable energy of the song, and their artistry as a whole.

There’s a relaxed nonchalance to the track, and with a brisk runtime that doesn’t overstay its welcome, you get the sense that the pop band don’t take themselves too seriously.

This allows listeners to truly revel in the production, as SWYDE offer a chance to also vicariously vibe-out.

The accompanying music video is an extension of this vibe — an explosion of fuschia that follows SWYDE as they rollerskate, toy with keyboards and belt out improvised choreography to their own tune.

All of it amounts to a kind of easy-going energy that feels all-too rare in an increasingly self-serious pop landscape. With ‘Takin’ My Time’, SWYDE reminds us of pop’s unabashed fun.

Listen to SWYDE’s new single ‘Takin’ My Time’ below.