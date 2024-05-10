Here’s this week’s best Aussie releases to carry you through the weekend

A special edition of New Music Friday, chock-full of Aussie artists including Angus & Julia Stone, The Bouys and more.

Here at Happy, we’re always in awe of the killer new tunes that come across our desk, and of course we’re particularly excited when they’re Aussie.

While they play on our headphones all throughout the week, it’s Friday when our inboxes really overflow, and we are simply compelled to share the hottest tunes that we can’t get enough of.

By now you know the drill, with New Music Friday, and this week’s edition is extra special since it comes courtesy of only Australians. Without further ado, here’s the week’s best new Aussie releases. Drum roll please…

‘Cape Forestier’ — Angus & Julia Stone

Offering the music equivalent of a storybook, Angus & Julia Stone shared their sixth studio album ‘Cape Forestier’.

The 12-track project sees the sibling duo honour the sound of their earlier albums, from the burning tale of unrequited love that is ‘Somehow’ to the romantic vignettes that inform ‘My Little Anchor’. And there’s loads more where that came from.

‘Check Mate’ — The Buoys

Co-written by Alex Lahey, The Buoys’ latest single ‘Check Mate’ packs one hell of a punch, with grungy guitar melodies and a soaring chorus.

It’s the latest track lifted from the band’s just-announced album ‘Lustre’, which is due out on June 12. Can’t come soon enough.

‘SARAH-TONIN’ — Lazy Ghost

Encompassing five sun-drenched tracks of picturesque surf-rock, Lazy Ghost’s latest EP is perhaps their most resplendent.

It was produced by Jack Nigro, and sees the Byron Bay four-piece reverberating guitar riffs, bounding bass and vibrant percussion. There’s also enough hook-laden melodies to ensure it’s destined for earworm status.

‘Maybe’ — Maina Doe

Maina Doe takes centre stage with ‘Maybe’, taken from her forthcoming EP ‘ODIWAMS (onedayitwillallmakesense)’.

A buoyant and unvarnished look at how we can be drawn to facades and mislead one another, ‘Maybe’ brims with Doe’s trademark honeyed vocals and neo-soul flair. ‘ODIWAMS (onedayitwillallmakesense)’ arrives on July 5, but at least we have this in the meantime.

‘Everything’ — Sly Withers

Sly Withers have exceeded expectations with ‘Everything’, the band’s first release since 2022.

While some might buckle under the pressure of the years-long wait, Sly Withers instead return triumphantly, offering an abundance of acoustic guitars, soaring vocals, and beautifully crafted harmonies, with a motivational message to boot.

‘drumless’ — G Flip

G Flip reimagines their uber-popular album ‘Drummer’ with ‘drumless’, a stripped-back, sparse take on key tracks from the 2023 original.

Here, standout ‘Drummer’ tracks like ‘The Worst Person Alive’ and ‘Good Enough’ get a more slowed-down and emotional treatment, sketching new contours of G Flip’s artistry in the process.

‘Worst Way’ — Temgazi

If ‘Worst Way’ is a taste of what’s to come from R&b artist Temgazi, then we’re in for an absolute treat.

The stirring track sees Temgazi dwell on a past toxic lover with enrapturing vocals and sparse guitar strings. At once recalling the likes of SZA and Lara Andallo, we can expect more of Temgazi’s mesmerising sound when her debut album arrives later this year.

‘till the end of time’ — Dani Enli

Pop and R&b are a match made in heaven on ‘till the end of time’, the latest release from Dani Enli. It continues the artist’s claim of providing “sad bops”, with a story of mistimed romance delivered atop glitch, jittery bedroom pop production. Dig in below.