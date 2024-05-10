43 years after his passing, has there been a champion for peace and love as great as Bob Marley?

The king of reggae and a champion for peace and love, Bob Marley’s legacy is one that will be felt for countless years to come.

Whenever Bob Marley’s Birthday or Death Anniversary approaches, we gather to honor the foundational figure in the creative community. We mourn his loss but also celebrate his enduring commitment and immense contribution to reggae and its evolution into modern music. Bob Marley remains an icon of greatness.

The 11th of May marks 43 years since the big man’s passing, and we could not be more stoked to share with you some of the highlights of his impressive career and legacy.

With 13 studio albums, there are undeniably a multitude of songs written by Marley, recorded and performed by Bob Marley & The Wailers. But as with most artists we all have the tracks we know and love most.





Marley’s music punctuates our family island holidays, long coastal road trips and summer backyard barbecues. But Bob Marley was more than the music; he represented a movement for freedom, love and peace that continues to thrive.





The Rastafarian subcultures extending to fashion, language, art and politics are easily recognisable and generate interesting discussion towards the Rastafarian vision ‘One World, One Love’.

It’s important to remember the grand impact that this musician has had on musical culture and intent.





1976 saw Bob Marley & the Wailers receive the Rolling Stone Magazine Award for Band of The Year and in 1978 Marley received the Peace Medal of the 3rd World.

Even after his death in 1981 compilation album Legend sold 13.5 million copies in the United States alone, in the same year Marley was awarded the Jamaican Award of Merit and in 1994 was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.





Bob Marley did not depart this world without kicking up the dust and challenging the world politically, musically and culturally. His life work has had the power to elevate reggae into the contemporary music sphere, dictating trends in reggae and dance hall even since his passing; it cannot be denied that should Marley have lived, he would have drastically furthered his impact in humanitarian aid and musical influence.

We are suggesting that this normally less than enthusiastically received Monday be brightened by a full immersion in Bob Marley & the Wailers.

In his own words “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.”