Taylor Swift says one song will always make her setlist – no matter what

Because some love stories never go out of style

Even with a discography that’s ballooned to over 200 songs, Taylor Swift has made it clear there’s one track she’ll always make room for on tour – and yep, it’s a classic.

In a throwback interview with NPR that’s been doing the rounds again, Swift revealed she’ll never stop performing “Love Story”, the Romeo-and-Juliet inspired hit she wrote at just 17. While her sound and songwriting have evolved in leaps and bounds since those teenage years, she says this track still holds a permanent spot in her heart — and her setlist.

“When I do a live show, there are certain songs fans really want to hear, and I’m gonna always play those songs,” she said. “There’s a song called ‘Love Story’ that I wrote when I was 17… I’m going to be playing that as long as I’m playing concerts.”

And it’s not just nostalgia that keeps the track alive. Swift says fan stories – from first dances to wedding aisle moments – breathe new meaning into the song every time she performs it. “I can go back and I can connect to that song because of the stories I’ve heard from fans,” she said.

Love Story became Swift’s first No. 1 hit worldwide and helped launch her from country sweetheart to global pop juggernaut. And now, almost two decades later, it’s still the fairy tale that fans want to hear.

So if you’re heading to an Eras Tour stop, don’t worry – you’ll get your happily ever after.