Camp Crush’s 80s-Inspired Synth-Pop Debut Album ‘Up at Night’

Glamour and grit: ‘Up at Night’ dances through shadows and shines under neon lights

Portland’s electrifying synth-pop duo Camp Crush—the husband-and-wife powerhouse of Jen Deale (vocals, keys) and Chris Spicer (drums)— unveil their long-awaited debut album, Up at Night.

A dazzling culmination of their evolution since forming in 2017, the record is a masterclass in balancing nostalgic New Wave romance with modern electronic edge.

‘Close to Me’ bursts open with shimmering keyboards and an irresistible, punchy rhythm – Deale’s voice delivering the sweet-yet-commanding hook: “Don’t you wanna be close to me?”

It’s pure pop ecstasy—nostalgic, infectious, and tailor-made for neon-lit nights.

The energy surges forward with ‘Electric Suns,’ a grittier, darker counterpart where Deale channels the dramatic power of Kate Bush and the sultry magnetism of Robyn, all while Spicer’s drumming drives the track forward with relentless electricity.

The album’s emotional range is one of its greatest strengths.

‘Shadows’ begins as a slow, reflective ballad before erupting into a full-throttle dance-pop anthem, proving that even in its softer moments, Up at Night never loses its pulse.

Romantic drama takes centre stage on ‘Dark Hearts,’ a sweeping love ballad that feels cinematic in scope, with lyrics like “Watching you dance, I’m in ecstasy” oozing passion.

Meanwhile, ‘Fireflies’ lingers in a space of yearning synth-pop melancholy, while ‘Mind’s Eye’ plunges into darker, Depeche Mode-esque theatrics—thunderous beats and brooding vocals creating a hypnotic intensity.

Dreamy escapism arrives with ‘Fangirl,’ where ethereal synths and Deale’s silky vocals wrap around the listener like velvet, her lyrics “And I’ll keep chasing you” feeling both intimate and anthemic.

The album’s quieter moments—like the raw, heartbroken ‘Gymnasiums‘ and the hazy, wistful ‘Distractions’—showcase Camp Crush’s ability to strip back the glitter without losing their emotional punch.

The record closes with a stunning cover of ’Til Tuesday’s ‘Voices Carry,’ transforming the classic into a pulsing synth epic.

Starting slow and smouldering, it builds to a jaw-dropping crescendo, Deale’s powerhouse vocals driving home the album’s final emotional gut-punch.

Following four well-received EPs, this album marks their most ambitious work yet, collaborating with Grammy-nominated producer Jorge Elbrecht and Grammy-winning engineer Rian Lewis.

Whether you’re lost in its darker corners or swept up in its radiant hooks, one thing’s certain: you’ll be hitting replay before the last note fades.

Listen to their debut album here.