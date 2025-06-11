Billy Idol’s secret son surfaces after 35 years

A documentary about the legend has led to the shock discovery

Billy Idol’s wild past has come back in the most unexpected way—a long-lost son from his 1985 Rebel Yell tour.

The punk legend revealed the bombshell in his new documentary, Billy Idol: Should Be Dead, premiering at Tribeca Film Festival.

The discovery began when his daughter, Bonnie, took a DNA test, only to find a mysterious match: a man named Brant, born in New York in 1985, searching for his biological father.

“I actually had a son that I didn’t realise,” Idol admitted. Brant, now 35, had grown up believing another man was his dad—until the test connected the dots.

His mother later confessed to a brief fling with Idol during the tour.

The documentary dives into the singer’s chaotic career and personal revelations, proving that even rock legends can be blindsided by fate.

Meanwhile, Idol’s recent album Dream Into It and controversial takes on punk’s provocative past keep him in the spotlight—but nothing compares to this family twist.