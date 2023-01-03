British pop punk legend Billy Idol is set to honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

It’s been a long time coming, Billy Idol will finally stamp his mark on the Hollywood Walk of Fame .

The Brit-American punk-pop rocker Billy Idol, known best for his rock solid 80’s anthems White Wedding and Rebel Yell will be honoured this week, in the first Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony this side of 2023.

Shepard Fairey and Henry Rollins are slated to be the guest speakers on the day, and if you would like to see the whole thing go down, tune in on the 6th as The Hollywood Walk of Fame goes live with its first recipient of 2023.

Originally slated for the 5th, it’s since been rescheduled due to very un-LA wet weather conditions. You can watch the whole ceremony live at walkoffame.com beginning at 11:30 am PT.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has been cementing musicians and actors with their own stars in the footpath on both sides of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street since 1960, and Idol’s star is set to be the 2,743rd addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Awarded in the category of Recording, Idol’s Star will be located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard, appropriately in front of Amoeba Music, the world’s largest independent record store, fittingly, the legend played an acoustic set at the store in November, ​​to celebrate the vinyl release of their 2022 release The Cage EP.

“There will be lots of rebels yelling for their favorite rock star Billy Idol when he receives his well-deserved Walk of Fame star on January 5th,” Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said via a statement. “Since the beginning of his career Billy Idol has held the hearts of many of his fans who finally will be able to visit his star and witness his induction into the Walk of Fame.”