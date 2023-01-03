Spacey Jane are headlining free Sydney festival ELEVATE tomorrow

Spacey Jane have been announced as the headliners for night two of Sydney’s free street festival, ELEVATE.

This Wednesday night (January 4), Spacey Jane will be taking the stage at Sydney’s ELEVATE festival – a free five-night, four-day concert series, running at Circular Quay’s Cahill Expressway from Tuesday, January 3 to Saturday, January 7.

The Fremantle indie rock darlings were recently revealed as the surprise headliner of the evening. They will be performing alongside a previously-announced lineup comprising Thelma Plum and Ruby Fields.

Spacey Jane announced their warmly-welcomed return to Aussie shores set for 2023 back in November last year, via a Summer Festival Tour announcement on Instagram.

Now, with this surprise addition to their tour schedule, Sydneysiders have all the more reason to celebrate! Entry is free, but registrations are an absolute must in order to avoid disappointment. To check for ticket availability, click here. For more information on ELEVATE SYDNEY 2023, head over to the event’s official website.

Comprising an action-packed program from morning to night, all with Sydney’s iconic harbour as the backdrop, Elevate Sydney is the ultimate destination to celebrate summer, live music, and entertainment. Across five nights, you’ll be treated to performances by over 20 artists, including Amy Shark, Client Liaison, Mallrat, The Veronicas, Thelma Plum, Betty Who, and more.

As stated by Ben Franklin, NSW Minster for Tourism, “whether you are after family-friendly entertainment, afternoon DJ sessions, or high-energy performances by renowned artists as the sun sets and into the night, ELEVATE Sydney will ride the wave of the new year buzz all week long.” See the full lineup for ELEVATE NIGHTS below.

Elevate Sydney 2023 Lineup

AMY SHARK

BECCA HATCH

BETTY WHO

CLIENT LIAISON (DJ)

DRAX PROJECT

HARVEY SUTHERLAND

KINDER

MALLRAT

NORTHEAST PARTY HOUSE

RUBY FIELDS

RUNNING TOUCH (DJ)

THELMA PLUM

THE VERONICAS

WAFIA