The Bitter Joy’s new single ‘Obsolete’ is everything you asked for

The US two-piece rock outfit have just dropped their new single, a skeptical look at life with unique creative influences

The Bitter Joy have spent the better half of their lifespan working between Rhode Island and New Jersey.

When they formed in the winter of 2023, their respective pop-punk and upbeat-rock influences clashed to create Bitter Joy.

Guitarist and singer Jeremiah Picard reached out to former bandmate Chris Lovejoy, having both played together previously their musical reunion was inevitable.

Sharing pop-punk backgrounds, the group separated from their pop driven roots and are now exploring a much heavier and more rock driven sound.

With the band’s music showcasing a bizarre and mystical fusion of introspective lyricism and upbeat heavy rock.

This is ever apparent in their new single ‘Obsolete’, which progresses the bands forward thinking motives to new heights of musical integrity.

The bands previous releases ‘Bloom’ and ‘Wallows’ still have those evident traces of their pop-punk influences, equal parts dance track and anti-establishment song.

Their new single however, takes their sound into a completely separate universe.

Sharing slight similarities with projects prior, it extends upon the bands musical style to eloquently portray their musical evolution.

It’s a song all about time, and elevates the theme of worry when time seems to be running out.

It’s both on the nose obvious and irrevocably complex in the way it aims to connect with the listener and enact a response.

Introspect and self reflection are both heavy themes that The Bitter Joy are attempting to shed some light on.

It’s chorus represents the presence of the narrator in an ever-present attempt to take precedence over art.

And even if words are a bit hard, it’s basically an attempt to get listeners to look inwards and think about what’s really important.

Just in case that’s also a bit much to wrap your head around, go and experience it for yourself.

Check out The Bitter Joy’s new single ‘Obsolete’ now.