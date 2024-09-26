Danger Den deliver pure pop punk revelry on new single ‘New Year’s Eve’

Danger Den have solidified their status as pop punk prodigies with their latest single, ‘New Year’s Eve’.

The raw, high-octane track sees the Melbourne based band — comprised of Jeremy Uyloan, James McGrath, Liam Terril, Jamie Beech, and Emiliano Treleani — unleash an infectious blast of pure energy and emotion while detailing a meet-cute on the namesake holiday.

Thunderous percussion and a guitar melody pulled straight from the aughties propel the track, hitting you squarely in the nostalgia feels with electrifying instrumentation and the sneering vocals of Uyloan.

These anthemic guitar riffs reach their climax on the cathartic chorus, with the driving drumline providing a head-thrashing rhythm purpose-built for a heaving mosh pit.

While it is clearly a punk masterpiece, ‘New Year’s Eve’ also possessed an ear for classic rock and roll and pop stylings, with the kind of earwormy hook that’ll have you humming along for days.

Lyrically, the track sees Uyloan recount the fateful night he met his girlfriend on New Year’s Eve, and his quest to “find that girl” even though he doesn’t yet know her name.

“Basically this song is about how I met my girlfriend at the time,” Uyloan explained in a press statement. “Before I could show it to her she broke up with me, but I thought the song was still pretty good though, so I kept it.”

‘New Year’s Eve is accompanied by an official music video, which was directed by Andrew Bromley and follows the five-piece as they jam out at a house party.

‘New Year’s Day’ follows ‘Merch Guy Mike’s Favourite Song’ as the second single released by Danger Den this year. Prior to that, the band shared their debut album ‘Pull Yourself Together’, in 2021, establishing themselves as pop punk masters.

If they hadn’t already achieved that feat with their debut, then ‘New Year’s Eve’ is sure to push Danger Den over the line, ushering in what feels like a breakout moment for the band.

Catch Danger Den at the cusp of their ascent with their new single ‘New Year’s Eve’ below.