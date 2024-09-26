Caysi seaches for home and celebrates love on exapnsive EP ‘further down the road’

Within the span of a brisk runtime, Caysi packs an emotional punch and traverses multiple genres on captivating EP ‘further down the road’.

Caysi has taken listeners on a journey with ‘further down the road’, a captivating blend of indie folk and indie pop that marks the Sydney singer-songwriter’s sophomore EP.

Spanning six tracks, the eclectic collection is bound by Caysi’s clear knack for textured soundscapes and soulful guitars, alongside his relatable reflections on finding one’s place in the world.

The EP opens with the spacey electronic keys of ‘home’, a tender rumination on belonging that’s driven by lush production and rustic vocals.

There’s a bedroom pop quality to the track, brimming with catchy melodies and atmospheric synths while holding space for textured instrumentals.

Indie rock guitar riffs further expand the sound, alongside the twinkling keys and driving drum rhythms.

Later, a regal string section pulls focus on the outro, finalising Caysi’s musings on feeling displaced and feeling as though “there’s still a way to go.” These earnest insights continue on ‘this love’, albeit with a more upbeat sound.

It’s here that Caysi dips into driving folk rhythms, with rustic guitar licks and warm acoustics offering something of a sonic embrace.

Later, he imbues the track with glittery electric guitars, and combines the sunny feel with an ear for pop stylings. ‘this love’ delivers earwormy vocal hooks and an uplifting message about love as a grounding force amid life’s chaos.

Caysi tries his hand at pop balladry on ‘breathe’, an EP standout that’s driven by stirring piano compositions and the singer’s most captivating vocal performance.

The relatively spare production is punctuated only by sporadic tambourines and ambient synths, with the simple piano line allowing the vulnerability of Caysi’s voice to shine.

Here, he pines for a reprieve from life’s pressures, with the accompanying production delivering the kind of calmness and clarity he desires.

It’s here that Caysi’s songwriting talent steals the spotlight, and remains a throughline across the entire tracklist as he details the throes of grief on ‘grace’ or the fulfilment of personal dreams on ‘dirt’.

The latter song showcases Caysi’s versatility in delivering a motivational anthem soundtracked by rich folk flourishes and doo-wop melodies, but he again sketches new contours of his sound on the EP closer.

‘further down the road’ is carried by sombre piano melodies that prove altogether enrapturing, as Caysi muses on a personal story of dementia and its impact on the endurance of love.

What all of it amounts to is a wide-reaching EP in both sound and substance, tracing Caysi from anthemic, pop-driven highs to introspective lows, and spotlighting him as an artist to watch.

Listen to Caysi’s stunning sophomore EP ‘further down the road’ below.