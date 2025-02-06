Stella Hannagan’s single ‘The House’ is a stylistic approach to meaningful creation

Stella’s first single is an ode to debilitating anxious and depressive spirals, using the ‘house’ symbol as a metaphor for the mind – both a refuge, and a trap

Stella Hannagan has only recently burst onto the Australian music scene.

However, she is already making waves in the industry.

Boasting an impressive resume of musical accolades, the singer/songwriter has her debut single currently out on streaming platforms.

‘The House’ is a stylistic glimpse into the interior of Stella’s mind and creative process.

Initially, the song captured the overwhelm of Stella’s escalating anxiety, in which she would experience intense derealisation and fall into dark places uncontrollably.

However, after her family was forced to sell their beloved home in 2023, the lyrics took on a new layer of devastation—almost as if she had accidentally manifested it.

Now, she feels that the song acts as an homage to both the physical and emotional homes we build and lose, particularly in the people we once loved.

It speaks to the painful yet necessary act of walking away from that sense of stability when it’s for the best.

This is the first song Stella has ever released, and the reception from close friends and family has been overwhelmingly supportive.

Recently amassing over 1,000 streams on Spotify, the milestone is a huge personal achievement.

Both sonically and lyrically, she believes it perfectly represents her as an artist, and she couldn’t be more grateful that it’s available on streaming services.

‘The House’ perfectly captures Stella’s distinctive musical style – an enchanting mix of organic and synthetic soundscapes, coupled with gut-wrenchingly honest lyricism and raw, powerful vocals.

When put together, you get a hauntingly addictive concoction of misery, woe and catchiness.

And for all you visual learners, the artist also has a music video out which perfectly enhances the song’s melancholia.

Stella’s vocals and songwriting have been compared to the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Weyes Blood.

Fresh out of gap year of travel and making music, she is evolving into the artist she has always hoped to become, and this song is just the beginning.

Go check out ‘The House’ now at her Spotify here, and for the music video check out her artistic vision above.