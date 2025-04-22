Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers unleash ‘Balcony’—and announce U.S tour

How four chaos gremlins conquered rock. 🎤⚡

Fresh off their ARIA Award-winning high, Australia’s unstoppable punk-rock force Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are back with their fiery new single ‘Balcony’—a raucous ode to bar-top mischief and reckless abandon.

Produced by 3x GRAMMY winner Catherine Marks (boygenius, Wolf Alice), the track cranks up their signature grunge-punk energy with widescreen indie-rock flair.

“Balcony is for when you’re feeling cheeky and want to kiss someone on the face and get kicked out of a bar!!! Chaos!!!!!” the band declares.

Recorded in an intense 5-week studio lockdown, the track also boasts engineering from Oli Jacobs (Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift) and mastering by Ruairi O’Flaherty (Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter).

But the excitement doesn’t stop there—TJ+JT are hitting the U.S. this May, joining Pearl Jam for six massive arena shows before tearing up headline gigs in NYC, Toronto, and LA.

It’s a full-circle moment after Eddie Vedder himself praised them during their Australian tour, predicting crowds would soon brag: “I saw them on the same stage as Pearl Jam.”

With a #6 ARIA debut, triple j domination, and a growing trophy shelf (AIR Awards, Rolling Stone noms, Spotify’s Artists to Watch), Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are proving they’re not just the future of Aussie rock—they’re taking over the world. 🌍🎸

Check out tickets here.