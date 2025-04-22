Sharon Osbourne demands Kneecap’s Visas be Revoked after Coachella Protest

When music, politics, and protests collide. 💥🗣️

Sharon Osbourne has launched a fiery condemnation of Irish rap group Kneecap and Coachella organisers after the band displayed “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine” and accused Israel of genocide during their set.

The outspoken TV personality called for the group’s U.S. work visas to be revoked, slamming Goldenvoice for allowing “hate speech” on stage.

Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett claimed he was “blindsided” by the political messaging—despite Kneecap’s well-known activism—but Osbourne wasn’t buying it.

“If you saw their first weekend, why let them play again?” she fumed, accusing the festival of enabling “terrorist sympathizers.”

Coachella 2025 will be remembered as a festival that compromised its moral and spiritual integrity. Goldenvoice, the festival organizer, facilitated this by allowing artists to use the Coachella stage as a platform for political expression. At a time when the world is… pic.twitter.com/moqSVyC2hs — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) April 22, 2025

The controversy deepened as Scooter Braun (who organised a Nova Festival exhibit honouring Israeli victims of October 7) defended Tollett—while Disturbed’s David Draiman backed Osbourne, flipping off Kneecap online.

Critics, however, reminded Osbourne that her husband Ozzy made millions off the anti-war anthem “War Pigs.” 🎤✊