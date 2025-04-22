Korn’s Jonathan Davis Unleashes ‘Freak on a Leash’ Dog Apparel Line

Korn-inspired fashion for four-legged fans

Move over, pet couture—Jonathan Davis just dropped the most metal dog gear imaginable!

The Korn frontman has teamed up with designer Ashton Michael to launch a fierce new collection under his Freak on a Leash brand, featuring everything from spiked collars (perfect for the pup who loves a little edge) to matte gold leashes and denim harnesses.

“The joy and love I get from my dog is like no other,” Davis shared, adding that this collab lets pet parents dress their furry friends in true rockstar style—while also supporting Pup Culture Rescue, a Pasadena-based dog adoption nonprofit.

Because nothing says hardcore like helping homeless pups, right?

Think your dog’s wardrobe is basic? Think again. This collection—ranging from $15 USD bandanas to $95 statement pieces—includes Ouija plush toys, suede tug ropes, and collars inspired by Davis’ signature eyebrow piercings.

Designer Ashton Michael (of Ashton Hirota fame) aimed to translate Davis’ iconic stage aesthetic into pet wear, ensuring your canine can channel *Bleach*-era Korn vibes on their daily walks.

“The beauty is in the details,” Michael announced—and with sizes from XS to XL, even the tiniest Chihuahua can now live out their nu-metal fantasy.

Shop the full line online and let your dog prove that loyalty isn’t just for mosh pits.

Catch the teaser video below.