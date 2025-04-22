This is Eric Clapton’s favourite guitarist in Japan right now

‘Feels surreal’ Eric Clapton names Toshiki Soejima as one to watch

In a moment that could be straight out of a dream, Japanese neo-soul guitarist Toshiki Soejima was left in awe after guitar legend Eric Clapton singled him out as his favourite contemporary guitarist from Japan.

Describing the moment as a full-circle event, Soejima took to Instagram to share his astonishment, reflecting on the fact that Clapton had once been one of his earliest musical inspirations.

“I was interviewed by a Japanese TV show during a tour, and they asked a featured overseas guitarist who they respected in Japan. To my shock, Clapton mentioned my name,” Soejima revealed.

“After the interview, I couldn’t even process what had happened. But now, with some time to reflect, I wanted to express my gratitude.”

The news was made even more surreal by the fact that Clapton—who is known for scouring social media to discover new guitar talent—had happened to come across Soejima’s playing videos.

“Apparently, Clapton watches guitarists from around the world on social media, and when he was in Japan, he mentioned my name. I’m deeply grateful.”

Soejima, who first fell in love with Clapton’s music in his school days, recalled how he would jam along to the iconic “Cocaine” riff with friends for hours.

“My dad introduced me to Clapton’s music, and I used to solo over that riff non-stop,” he fondly reminisced.

With Clapton’s nod, Soejima joins a growing list of exciting guitarists making waves globally, his name now associated with one of the most influential figures in rock and blues.

For Soejima, it’s not just a career highlight—it’s a dream realized.