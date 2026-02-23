Getting Closer to God: SOMA’s Eye Of Ra

SOMA’s new single ‘Eye Of Ra’ channels shadow and sun

SOMA has long skirted the edges of neo-soul, forward-thinking hip-hop, and electronic textures, but with ‘Eye Of Ra’, she steps fully into her own light. The Sydney artist’s latest single is thoughtful without fuss, assertive without aggression, staking its space in a scene too often defined by bravado.

The track moves through dark, euphoric electronic hip-hop: distorted synths snake through a dense, physical low end, while subtle lifts punctuate the rhythm like signals in the night. It’s music that works as well in a dimly lit club as it does on headphones at 2 a.m.

Named after the Egyptian sun god, the track is about clarity emerging from pain. “I wrote Eye Of Ra at a point where everything felt misaligned,” SOMA says. “I wasn’t trying to make a statement, I was just being honest with myself. It came out raw, and that’s why I left it that way. Making music brings me closer to God, to the universe, to myself. When a song comes from that place, it feels true — and that’s the most fulfilling part.”

Musically, the single marks a quiet evolution. Rap and singing, club energy and introspection — nothing is forced, every texture, pause, and vocal choice lands with purpose.

The result is deliberate, self-possessed, precise – an artist steadily defining her own lane, on her own terms.

