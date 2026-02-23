The fiery Peloton instructor that went viral for setting boundaries

Kendall Toole was your average live-streaming Peloton instructor, until one viral clip.

“Get ‘em banned” says Toole, leading a Peloton class virtually, “find out who that is and get ‘em banned. We don’t do that” she continues, staring down the camera, not even pausing her cardio.

“Now I’m pissed. I ain’t the one baby. I take no disrespect” rounds out an iconic outburst, words which have now transcended to internet fame.

This video is a narcotic to me pic.twitter.com/ghy33UNQKI — T*nner (@mulhlland_drive) February 4, 2026

Though the clip originates from a class in 2023, it suddenly re-emerged and became the new mantra for 2026.

Toole’s blowup seemed random in isolation – what could have been happening to cause the instructor to break character so intensely?

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Toole revealed that someone had joined the stream with a “heinous, racist and awful” username.

Though Peloton filtered usernames, this one slipped through, and Toole immediately spotted the name.

“It was a brand new account, so I knew that someone was trying to get me to say this” Toole continues, as at the time, clips were being shared around Tik Tok of her innocently announcing usernames containing innuendos.

“Somebody had really ill intent” she says, causing her to immediately alert those monitoring the stream.

What was an alert signal to her staff, has now become a symbol of power, boundaries, and being That Bitch.

Toole’s insistence on not disclosing the username comes as a kind comfort amongst viral shock-jock content. “People keep asking what it said, and I’m never gonna give it the space. We are not going to let that person have power.”

Much of Toole’s work focuses on mental health advocacy, combining fitness lessons with powerful motivation.

She ends each class with her motto, “they can knock you down, but they can never knock you out,” something her father said to her following a harrowing suicide attempt.

Now, a 17 second clip has become an example of standing up for yourself and setting boundaries.