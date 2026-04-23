Anne Hathaway’s ‘Inshallah’ moment goes viral

“I want to have a long healthy life, inshallah.”

A clip of Anne Hathaway is circulating online after she used the Arabic phrase “inshallah” while reflecting on ageing during The Devil Wears Prada 2 promotional interviews.

Speaking to People, Hathaway, 43, described her shifting perspective on getting older.

Focusing less on anxiety and more on longevity and balance.

“You have to be more serious about taking care of yourself, but other than that you’re still you and life is still life,” she said

Hathaway then summed it up with: “I just feel like you can either fear ageing or you can fear dying young. I just really want to hopefully live and enjoy life. I want to have a long healthy life, inshallah.”

Her use of the Arabic phrase, meaning “if God wills it” quickly spread across social media.

Hathaway then gifted a Qur’an by a fan at the London premier of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

A small, surreal escalation that perfectly captured how quickly a casual celebrity remark can spiral into something the internet briefly decides is a “moment.”

Watch the moment here and below.