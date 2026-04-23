Jimi The Kween drops euphoric new single ‘All I Need’ and becomes first signing to POOF DOOF Records

A breakup song turned dancefloor release, with a new label era kicking off at the same time.

Jimi The Kween is back in full flight with ‘All I Need’, a high-energy pop-dance cut that leans all the way into joy, release, and late-night euphoria.

Arriving alongside the news they’ve become the first official signing to POOF DOOF Records, the track feels like a natural fit – both for Jimi’s world and the legacy of one of Australia’s most influential queer party institutions.

If you’ve caught Jimi live, you’ll know why. Big vocals, full presence, and a set that feels as much about community as it does the music.

‘All I Need’ taps straight into that, pairing club-ready production with a more anthemic, pop-leaning hook.

The track came together in Los Angeles with producer Different Sleep, in a session Jimi describes as a bit of a “mega gag moment,” with Troye Sivan recording next door.

What started as something more reflective shifted tone pretty quickly.

“I felt so confident that day and I think it shows in the writing and the vocal,” Jimi says.

That confidence carries through. What could’ve stayed a breakup track instead lands as something bigger – an easy, uplifting anthem built for crowded dancefloors and shared moments.

Beyond the release, it’s a busy run ahead. Jimi is set to hit Groovin the Moo 2026 this May, sharing a lineup with names like Baker Boy, Denzel Curry, Dope Lemon, Ninajirachi and Matt Corby, before a Sydney slot at Oxford Art Factory supporting Electric Fields.

It all lines up with where Jimi’s been heading for a while now — bigger stages, sharper releases, and a sound that feels just as comfortable in a club as it does in a festival crowd.

‘All I Need’ is out now.