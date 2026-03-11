RØDE’s Interview GO turns Wireless GO into a handheld mic

Because sometimes the smartest gear ideas really are the simplest.

RØDE has built a reputation around tools that make recording easier without adding unnecessary complexity, and the Interview GO follows that same approach.

Designed as a handheld adapter for the Wireless GO transmitter, it transforms the compact wireless unit into a familiar interview microphone that feels immediately natural in the hand.

It is a small accessory, but it solves a very real workflow problem. The Wireless GO system has become incredibly popular with creators, filmmakers, journalists and podcasters because of its portability.

But when it comes to interviews, especially quick street conversations or on camera segments, handing someone a clip on transmitter is not always the most intuitive option.

The Interview GO changes that instantly.

By sliding the Wireless GO transmitter into the adapter, the system takes on the shape and feel of a traditional handheld microphone.

That simple change makes a big difference in practice. Interview subjects know exactly where to speak, the microphone position stays consistent, and the entire interaction feels more natural for both the person asking the questions and the person answering them.

RØDE has kept the design deliberately straightforward.

The handle is lightweight but solid enough to feel secure during longer recordings, and the included windshield helps reduce plosives and wind noise when working outdoors.

Whether it is used for quick vox pops, on location reporting, or casual interviews at events, the setup stays clean and easy to manage.

One of the more distinctive touches is the colour range.

The Interview GO is available in eight different colours, giving creators the option to match the look of their setup or bring a bit of personality to their gear.

In an industry where most recording equipment sticks to a predictable palette of black and grey, the ability to choose something a little more expressive feels like a thoughtful addition.

That flexibility makes the Interview GO surprisingly adaptable.

In one setting it might be used for structured interviews in a video production, while in another it could be handed around during a podcast recording or used for spontaneous conversations at an event.

Because it relies on the Wireless GO transmitter, the same system can easily move between lavalier style recording and handheld interviews without changing the core setup.

RØDE’s wider ecosystem makes the Interview GO make even more sense.

The company has spent the past few years building recording systems that move easily between cameras, computers and mobile setups.

Accessories like this extend that idea, letting the same Wireless GO transmitter adapt to different recording situations without changing the core setup.

For anyone already working with the Wireless GO system, the Interview GO feels like an obvious addition.

It turns the small transmitter many creators already rely on into a handheld microphone that simply works when a conversation needs to be captured.

