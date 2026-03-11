KNEECAP are mobilising to Cuba to “break the siege”

KNEECAP are standing up for Cuba amid mass pressures from the Trump administration.

The Irish rap trio have long been demonstrators of political solidarity – for Palestine, for Ireland, and today, for Cuba.

The group shared via instagram that they are going to Cuba on the Nuestra América Convoy.

“It’s time to break the siege — and stand up for Cuba, as they have stood up for us,” they said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KNEECAP (@kneecap32)

The convoy is an International coalition focused on delivering critical humanitarian aid to the Cuban people.

This is all necessary as the US President is threatening the country and strangling them of resources, including fuel, flights, and critical supplies.

UN experts have labelled the US executive order on Cuba as “a serious violation of international law and a grave threat to a democratic and equitable international order.”

In Cuba, power outages and fuel shortages have sparked protests in recent days.

Nuestra América has been calling on communities to collect aid and converge in Havana, Cuba on the 21st of March.

And KNEECAP, among many, have answered.

The band will take part in a challenge to Trump’s “imperial aggression” whilst defending national sovereignty and self-determination in Cuba.

A statement from KNEECAP on their forthcoming album FENIAN, encapsulates their political identity:

“They tried to stop us by branding Kneecap ‘terrorists’, with cancellations, with statements from the Prime Minister himself.

“We had all the motivation we needed…this isn’t a swift reaction, but a considered response to those that tried to silence us. And failed.”