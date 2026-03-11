The Sydney Writers’ Festival 2026 program is here – and will be revealing some important truths

Sydney Writers’ Festival has announced their full program, featuring over 250 Australian and International authors for a week long celebration of storytelling.

This year’s theme, “Show Me the Truth”, rings true with some controversies in the Australian literary world as of recent.

“The 2026 Festival highlights how these brilliant authors explore truth and trust in times of uncertainty across all forms of writing,” said Artistic Director Ann Mossop.

This year, over 180 writers boycotted Adelaide Writers’ Week, resulting in its cancellation.

This all came following the removal of Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah from the program.

In a powerful move, Sydney Writers’ Festival then announced Abdel-Fattah as a guest of their own.

In a statement, the CEO and Artistic Director of SWF spoke on this decision.

“We think a writers festival provides a rare and welcome opportunity for readers and writers to come together for nuanced conversations about complex and sometimes difficult topics.”

“Readers can make up their own minds about what they would like to attend. Without writers, there is no festival.”

The festival is also set to include some Internationally bestselling literary guests.

These guests include R.F Kuang, Mick Herron, Yann Martel, and Trent Dalton to name a few.

R.F Kuang is everywhere at the moment, as one of the world’s most prominent contemporary fantasy writers.

Her outstanding career has enthralled listeners at many literary discussions – her events are sure to sell out fast.

There will also be a special event featuring Former prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, discussing her memoir and path to global leadership.

Among the festival’s over 200 events is “Brave Conversations: When Words Offend,” which will explore how we talk about difficult questions and disagreements.

Sydney Writers’ Festival runs from 17–24 May 2026. Tickets are on sale from 10am Saturday 14 March.

See the full program here.